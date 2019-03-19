Breaking News

Anti-party Activities: APC Suspends Ex-guber Aspirant in Edo

Oredo Ward 1 chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has suspended one of the party’s former governorship aspirant, General Charles Airhiavbere (retd), on the grounds of anti-party activities.
In a statement signed by its Chairman, Felix Ehigiegba and 21 others,it was alleged that the retired general worked against President Muhammadu Buhari and other candidates of the party in the just concluded presidential and national assembly elections in the state.
The statemen t said: “Sir, it will interest you to note that on the 3rd of March, an enlarged APC leadership meeting was held, in that meeting, one of the leaders from ward one, Hon. Samson Abu openly revealed how Gen. Airhiavbere was involved in anti-party activities against the APC.”
However, General Airhiavbere refuted the allegations describing it as baseless.
He averred that their purpose of coming up with such a frivolous allegations was to thwart his governorship ambition in the state, adding that there has never been a time he worked against the interest of the party.

