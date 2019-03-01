APC NWC Suspends Amosun, Okorocha, Recommends Expulsion from Party

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Friday, suspended Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosu and his IMO State counterpart, Rochas Okorocha.

In what the NWC described as deliberate policy to undermine the party in their respective states, it recommended their expulsion from APC to the National Executive Committee (NEC).

NEC is the highest decision-making organ of the party.

The decisions were taken at the NWC meeting on Friday afternoon in Abuja where allegations of “anti-party activities” were levelled the Governors.

Amosun and Okorocha were both elected senators on the platform of APC on Saturday but they are backing different candidates for the March 9 governorship election.

They fell out with the leadership of the APC after failing to secure the gubernatorial tickets of the ruling party for their preferred candidates.

While Okorocha is supporting his son in-law, Uche Nwosu, who defected from APC to realise his gubernatorial aspiration on the platform of Action Alliance (AA), Amosun is rallying round Adekunle Akinlade, a serving member of the House of Representatives, who is contesting March 9 governorship on the platform of Allied People’s Movement (APM).

Shortly after the primaries of the APC, Nwosu and Akinlade defected to other parties where they emerged gubernatorial candidates.

Okorocha and Amosun campaigned for their candidates at APC rallies. This led to a break down of law and order when President Muhammadu Buhari led his reelection team to Abeokuta, capital of the state.

Supporters of APM who trooped to the MKO Abiola Stadium where the rally held, had pelted Buhari with stones when he presented Dapo Abiodun as APC governorship candidate.

