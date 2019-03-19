Breaking News

Army Confirms Killing of Garrison Commander by Gunmen

The spokesman of 33 Artillery Brigade, Major Yahaya Nasir Kabara, has confirmed the killing of Col. Mohammed Barack, the Garrison Commander, 33 Artillery Brigade of Nigerian Army in Shadawanka Barracks, Bauchi,

Unidentified gunmen killed the officer on Sunday. It was not clear whether he was killed by bandits or assassins.

Barack, who was riding a power bike, was shot on Jos-Bauchi highway Road, while returning from Kaduna. The officer hailed from Kano state.

In confirming the killing, Major Kabara said: “Yes, it’s true.

“Investigation is ongoing, I will get back to you when the finding is out. Let me communicate with my Commander, I will get back to you.” he said.

