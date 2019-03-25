Arraignment of former CG of Customs Stalled Due to Ill-health

The scheduled arraignment of former Comptroller General of Customs, Abdullahi Inde Dikko by Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) could not hold due to the poor health condition of his Assistant Comptroller in charge of finance, Garba Makarfi.

Dikko, Makarfi and Umar Husseini are facing multiple charges that include defrauding the Managing Director of Cambial Limited, Mr. Yemi Obadeyi of N1.1bn.

The trio is to appear before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in a 10-count charge bordering on abuse of office contrary to Section 19, 26 (1) (c) and 25 (1) (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under relevant sections of the same act.

Counsel to Makarfi, T. R. Agbanyi at the scheduled arraignment informed the court about the ill-health of his client, saying that he was on a medical treatment abroad, which then stalled the proceedings. He accordingly sought for an adjournment to enable his client recover and appear in court for the trial.

ICPC counsel, E. A. Shogunle did not oppose the application for adjournment but informed the court that the 3rd Defendant (Husseini) had been served personally but was excused from attending court because he was helping the prosecution to have Dikko served.

The matter was adjourned to May 9, 2019 to enable all the parties attend court for arraignment.

