Arrest Warrant Against Ekere: Court Orders Stay of Proceedings

A High Court of Rivers State, Tuesday, ordered a stay of proceedings in arrest warrant against Nsima Ekere, issued by the chief magistrate of court 7 in the Rivers state capital, Port Harcourt.

Delivering a ruling in an application filed by Kaltungo Molgengo and Nsima Ekere, argued by their counsel, G. I Abibo (SAN) and E. E Nwokorie, the trial judge, Justice E.N. Thompson held there was need by the magistrate court to stay proceedings until the substantive application is disposed off.

“Proceedings is hereby stayed pending the determination of the substantive application”, the court held.

Multi-Intelligence Dev. Company, and Magistrate Court 7 and Sir S. D Andrew-Jaja are the set of respondents.

A magistrate court in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, had last week issued a warrant for the arrest of Ekere, who was governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Akwa Ibom state in the just concluded elections.

S.D. Andrew-Jaja, chief magistrate, issued the warrant of arrest with charge number PMC/MSC/15/2019, following alleged boycott of court judgement.

The court also held that Ekere should be arrested alongside Katungo Moljengo, director of legal service of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The court order, bearing the seal and signature of S.T. Dappa, principal registrar of the court, indicated that the arrest warrant against Ekere and Moljengo was issued “in Port Harcourt under the seal of the court and hand of the presiding chief magistrate, this 5th day of March 2019″.

