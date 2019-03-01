Atiku Calls for Release of Arrested PDP Members Ahead Guber Election

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 23 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has called for the release of members of the party who were arrested ahead February 23 election.

This formed part of details of his meeting with the National Peace Committee headed by ex-Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), Thursday night.

Atiku was said to have called for unconditional release of party members “illegally arrested during the elections” and “detained for political reasons.”

Atiku said for the March 9 governorship and state House of Assembly elections to be credible ‘polutical prisoners’ should be set free by President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The call was made on Thursday night when he and PDP leaders met with the National Peace Committee.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, on Friday in Abuja,

He also called for the non deployment of the military in compliance with constitutional provisions and the subsisting judgment of the court.

Atiku and his team claimed that the February 23 presidential election was the worst in the history of the country since the return to democracy in 1999.

The former Vice President, who described the election as a sham, said it was marked by militarisation, vote suppression, intimidation in collaboration with security agencies, INEC and the ruling party to subvert the will of Nigerians.

He said that the issue of his party’s recourse to legitimate actions to reclaim the “stolen’’ mandate was not discussed at the meeting.

Atiku restated that as a democrat, he would follow laid down constitutional and democratic procedures to challenge the “electoral malfeasance.”

He urged Nigerians to come out en masse and vote during the March 9 gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections for PDP candidates and called on the electorate to stay and defend their votes up to the collation point.

The National Peace Committee was represented at the meeting which took place in Atiku’s residence in Abuja by former military Head of State, Gen. Abdulasalami Abubakar, the Chairman of the committee; John Cardinal Onaiyekan and Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah.

Others are PDP presidential candidate, his vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Senate President and D-G of PDP presidential campaign council, Senator Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.

