Atiku, PDP File Petition, Want Tribunal to Declare Them as Winner of Presidential Election

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 election has filed a petition challenging the declaration of President Muhammad’s Buhari as the winner.

Atiku and his party filed the petition Monday, premised on alleged massive riggings, malpractices and non compliance substantially with the electoral laws.

In the petition, with the APC, President Buhari and INEC as the first, second and third respondents and filed last night, Atiku and the PDP are praying the tribunal to declare them as winner of the presidential election.

In the alternative, the petitioners prayed the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to nullify the poll and ordered for a fresh election that will be conducted in lines with provisions of the electoral laws.

Copy of the petition was readily available to journalists at the time of filing this report, but the National Legal Adviser of the PDP, Emmanuel Enoidem, confirmed at the Court of Appeal, venue of the PEPT, that the petition has been filed.

Enoidem said that the PDP and its presidential candidate have already assembled tested legal team, comprising of 20 Senior Advocates of Nigeria and other lawyers to argue their case.

He also disclosed that over 400 witnesses have been assembled to testify during the hearing of the petition.

On the order earlier granted to Atiku to inspect materials used in the conduct of the presidential election, he said that the party is using the report of the party’s pollng agents across the country to establish facts of the petition.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

