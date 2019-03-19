Bolo Haram Invades Adamawa Community as 13-year-old Suicide Bomber is Arrested in Borno

Boko Haram terrorists reportedly invaded Michika, the administrative headquarters of Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Monday.

Scores were feared killed as residents escaped into the bush and surrounding hills.

Some of the residents who spoke with journalists said that the attackers came into Michika from the Shuwa axis, shooting sporadically, taking everyone by surprise.

A resident who did not want his identity revealed said he was speaking from the top of a hill and he could hear gunshots inside Michika town. He could not state the exact time the attack started as they were too shocked to take note of that.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa State command, Superintendent of Police Othman Abubakar, but he was unable to answer or return the call.

An attempt to also get the army spokesperson, Col. Sagir Musa, to comment on the incident was not successful as he failed to pick telephone calls put across to him.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old girl has been arrested near Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri, Borno State, with an Improvised Explosive Device strapped to her body.

Although she was said to have collapsed around Assembly Quarters near the barracks, upon interrogation, she managed to identify herself as Zara.

According to her, four of them had been brought into the area from Banki, in Bama Local Government Area for the suicide mission.

The four others were reportedly taken away in a car to another part of the city for their own mission.

Thereafter, the panicking residents called the attention of Civilian JTF operatives and the army who arrested the famished girl and cordoned off the area.

Residents were then ordered to remain indoors until the security breach is brought under control.

Officials of the Anti-bomb Squad were invited as military operatives kept the girl in protective custody.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

