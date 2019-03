A Federal High Court sitting in Jos, Plateau State, Friday, frees former Gombe State Governor, Senator Danjuma Goje, of the 21-count charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

In discharging and acquitting Goje, the court dismissed 19 out of 21 charges for lack of merit.

The Judge said Goje has no case to answer in the remaining counts as he was not involved in them.

The judgment followed Goje’s a no case submission.

..More details later

