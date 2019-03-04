Court Dismisses Certificate Forgery Case against Adamawa Governor, Bindow

An FCT High Court, Monday, dismissed a case of certificate forgery brought against Adamawa State Governor, Jubrilla Bindow , for lack of territorial jurisdiction.

In a judgment, Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, said the court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the case on the ground that the instant suit originated from Adamawa state and ought to have been filed in the state rather than at the FCT High Court.

He held that allowing the case to succeed in Abuja would amount to an abuse of court process.

A group, Incorporated Trustees of Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International, had alleged that Bindow supplied false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in his INEC Form CF 001.

This, he allegedly did by purporting to have sat for the West African Examination Council (WAEC), in June, 1983, and possessed General Certificate of Education (GCE) issued by the examination body.

The claimant accused the governor of falsely declaring his educational qualification and date of birth for the purpose of nomination/election into the office of Governor of Adamawa State for the 2019 general elections.

More details shortly

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

