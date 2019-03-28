Breaking News

Court Issues Warrant of Arrest Against IPOB Leader, KANU; Revokes Bail

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday revoked the bail granted the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOD), Nnamdi Kanu. The court also issued a warrant  of arrest against him.

The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako also ordered that the trial of  Kanu, who escaped from the country since September 2017, when the army launched an attack against him and members of IPOB at his country home, Abia State,  will continue.

The court order was sequel to an application by the prosecution lawyer, Shuaibu Labaram Jibrin, for a bench warrant of arrest.

In his response, the defence lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor had requested for a short adjournment to enable him give reasons why the defendant was not in court. His request  was overruled by the court on the grounds that the defence team had enough time to adduce reasons for Kanu absence in  between the four adjournments granted them by the court from November 2018 till date.

At Thursday’s sitting, Justice Nyako recalled that in her ruling the court granted the defendant the bail on April 25,  2017, on health grounds, but the defendant  had failed to attend trial since then, prompting the court to issue an order directing his sureties  to deposit  their N100m bond with the court Registrar  and to show cause why they should not forfeited it to the Federal Government.

She,  therefore, adjourned Kanu’s trial till June 18, adding whether he is present in court or not, the trial will go on.

Meanwhile, the court had adjourned the case involving Kanu surities: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe , a Jewish Priest Emmanuel Shalom Ben Madu and  an accountant Tochukwu Uchendu indefinitely following an appeal lodged by counsel to Senator Abaribe , Chukwuma Machukwu Ume (SAN), challenging the order directing the surities to deposit  their bond with the court or be prepared to go to jail if they did not produce Kanu in court.

 

