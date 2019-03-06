Court Sacks APC State House of Assembly Candidate in Edo

A Federal High Court ll, in Benin, Edo State, Wednesday, sacked candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Saturday’s House of Assembly electionaa, Osaro Obaze.

The judgement is coming, barely 72 hours to the election.

It would be recalled that Obaze, who is contesting for Oredo East Constituency, had initially signified his intention to run for the Oredo Federal Constituency, in the House of Representatives.

His party leaders, however, ordered him to step down for the Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Osaigbovo Iyoha, and go for the House of Assembly.

The trial Judge, Justice Damilola Ajayi, ruled that Ekhosuehi Aiguobahi, is the legitimate candidate of the APC for the election, and not Obaze.

The Judge held that Ekhosuehi won last year primary of the party and therefore remains the rightful candidate for the March 9 election.

Obaze who did not appear ruffled by the judgement, told journalists in Benin that he has put machinery in motion to appeal the decision and still remained the party’s candidate for the election.

He however appealed to to his supporters to remain calm.

He said; “My supporters should come out enmasse to vote for me on Saturday. I have the INEC form which was given to me as the candidate who won the primary. They should remain calm.”

Commenting on the court judgement, the State spokesman of the APC, Chris Azebamwan, insisted that Obaze remains the party’s candidate for the constituency.

Azebamwan who spoke with journalists at the party secretariat, confirmed that the party has opted for a legal option to ensure that Obaze flies its flag come Saturday, March 9.

“We hereby re-affirm Obaze as the candidate of the APC in Oredo East Constituency, and hereby reassure our teeming supporters to keep faith and remain steadfast. The leadership of my our great party will do everything necessary, and explore all legal options to ensure that the mandate which we collectively gave Obaze to fly our flag in the election of Saturday March 9 remains inviolate,” he said.

