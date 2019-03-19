Court Sacks APC Faction Loyal to Ogboru, Omo-Agege in Delta

A Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, Delta state capital, Monday, sacked the Jones Erue-led state executive of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The two-hour judgement also affected the ward and local government executives of the party under the Erue-led state executive.

Justice Toyin Adegoke consequently declared the plaintiff, Cyril Ogodo, as the authentic chairman of the APC in the state.

In a suit number FA/ASA/CS/76/2018, the plaintiffs had sought 13 reliefs including the declaration of the Ogodo-led executive committee as the authentic state executive of the APC.

They also prayed the court to declare as null, void and of no effect any and every action purportedly taken, initiated or carried out by the first defendant, Jones Erue as chairman of the APC and the second defendant, the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, in Delta State.

The court, in the judgement, granted all the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs further prayed the court to declare the candidates that emerged from the primaries conducted by the Ogodo-led executive as the authentic APC candidates for the 2019 general elections.

The candidates who emerged from the nullified Congress, include APC governorship candidate in the state, Great Ogboru and Senate-elect representing Delta Central, Ovie Omo-Agege.

But counsel for the defendants, Dr Okubor Nwachukwu, who said the judgement would be challenged at the Court of Appeal, expressed confidence that it would be upturned at the appellate court.

Counsel for the plaintiffs, Roland Ekpe, said the judgement did not fall short of his expectations, noting that by implication, the nomination of candidates who flew the flag of the party in the 2019 general elections had been voided having emerged from the primaries conducted by the Erue-led executive.

