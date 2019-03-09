Despite Boko Haram Attack, Mafa Community in Borno Turned Out to Vote

The attempt by terrorist group, Boko Haram to scare voters in Mafa town in Borno state away from polling units, failed on Saturday. e

The town witnessed large turnout of voters in spite of an attempted attack by the Boko Haram insurgents on Friday night.

Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole were said to have successfully repelled the attack coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents in Mafa town, Mafa Local Government Area of the state.

A Civilian Joint Task Force, Bulama Goni, who witnessed the incident, said the Boko Haram truck entered the town by 6:15 pm, but was repelled by the high firepower of the military.

Goni said scores of the insurgents were killed, while others escaped with injuries.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, and Commander Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, Brig Gen. Bulama Biu, confirmed the attack.

Biu said the troops repelled the attack when the insurgents attempted to infiltrate the community on Friday evening.

He said: “troops are in the position to protect the voters, election workers and materials for the election in Mafa and other parts of the state.

Despite the attack voting exercise was peaceful amidst tight security.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Head of Election in Mafa, Musa Amsha, who briefed the GOC, said voting began at 8 a.m. in all the polling centres of the Local Government Area.

Also speaking, the DPO in Mafa town, Jidda Lawal, said by about 11:30 a.m, most of the voters had voted.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

