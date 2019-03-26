EFCC Arraigns Man for N6m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Maiduguri Zonal Office on Monday arraigned Mustapha Baba Kura before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, sitting in Maiduguri on a one-count charge that borders on cheating to the tune of N6m.

Trouble started for Kura when the Commission received a petition from one Babagana Mamman against him to the effect that Kura deceived him into paying a total of N6m for the supply of chalk flour to one Shehu Saidu, a Lagos-based flour dealer.

Mamman after agreeing on terms with Shehu, transferred the sum of N5.4m to him for the supply of 600 bags of chalk flour at N9,000 per bag.

After the arrival of the goods, Mamman paid the balance of N600,000 as the transportation cost.

The charge reads, “that you Mustapha Baba Kura sometime in April, 2017 in Maiduguri, within the judicial division of the High Court of Justice of Borno State with intent to defraud, cheated Babagana Mamman Gadai by deceiving him to part with the sum of Six Million Naira (N6,000, 000.00) under the pretence of purchasing 600 bags of flour at N9,000.00 per bag which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Law Cap 102, Laws of Borno State.”

Kura pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to the prosecution, Benjamin Lawan Manji prayed the court for a trial date and the remand of the defendant in the prison custody pending trial.

Justice Aisha Kumaliya, thereafter, ordered the remand of the defendant in prison custody and adjourned the matter to April 23, 2019 for commencement of trial

