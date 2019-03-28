Breaking News

EFCC Nabs Man for N343.8m Investment Scam

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EEFC), Ibadan zonal office has arrested one Ayodele Saheed Olaniyi, for defrauding unsuspecting investors in a phoney N343. 880m investment scam.

Olaniyi’s arrest followed a petition to the EFCC in February, which was investigated by EFCC operatives. The petition had alleged that Olaniyi duped 89 persons collecting money from them at various times amounting to N343,880,000.

Olaniyi was said to have persuaded his victims into investing in a network structure called “Beerbanc Traders’ Network”, in which the participants would pool resources together to establish a beer retailing business.

The proceed was expected to be shared every month among the investors and the purported coordinating company.

But rather than bring succour, Olaniyi accentuated their frustration as they neither received a dime as profit on their investment since October 2018, nor did they get their invested money back.

Investigations into the petition revealed that the suspect was operating eight different accounts through which he enlisted 114 people into the phoney scheme. It was also established that a sum of N396.5m found in the accounts were never invested in any business.

It was also established that the company under which Olaniyi was operating the business was not registered with the Central Bank of Nigeria as a financial institution.

After taking his statement and conducting a search on his house and business address at Oluyole, Ibadan, he was granted administrative bail; he was however, unable to meet the terms.

However, having realised that it was game up, and that there was likelihood of him facing the consequence of his actions, Olaniyi tried playing a smart one on the Commission, as he feigned illness.

He claimed to be suffering from Hepatitis B in a bid to secure his release on health ground.

However, a medical laboratory test conducted on him established that he was not infected as he claimed.

He will soon be charged to court.

Author: News Editor

8464 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Court Issues Warrant of Arrest Against IPOB Leader, KANU; Revokes Bail
by
My Case with Nigeria Immigration Service – Dokpesi
by
EFCC Puts Former Director of NDDC, Omatsuli on Trial Over Alleged N3.6bn Fraud

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

March 2019
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Headlines »