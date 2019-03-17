EFCC Raids Onnoghen’s Farm

The suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnighen, may have more troubles on his hands as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Saturday raided the farm said to belong to him.

It was gathered that the anti-grsft agency made away with sales books, receipt booklets, its members of staff list and other documents.

The EFCC operatives, a cameraman and policemen were said to have raided Wanogan Farms Limied located in the Masaka area of Nasarawa State around 3pm on Saturday and searched the entire premises for over three hours.

A relative of the CJN said that the EFCC operatives seized all the phones of the workers to prevent them from taking photographs of the operation.

He said they searched the store houses, water tanks in search of dollars.

The relative said: “We were at the farm on Saturday afternoon when operatives of the EFCC arrived in a white Nissan bus marked Abuja BWR627AT. They forced their way into the premises, harassing everyone.

“No document was presented to the manager under the claims that the EFCC doesn’t need a search warrant. They searched his office and made away with a list of staff members from around February last year.

“The manager was then made to write and sign a document that nowhere was broken into, and nothing was taken. The supervisor was made to countersign. Both were made to do this under duress.

“The cashier was then harassed and made to turn over the sales record and all receipts and invoices in his keeping. He was also made to write an undertaking releasing the sales book to them under duress and made to write his name and designation.”

He said the EFCC men harassed the human resources director over the phone and requested that the company’s invoices be turned over to the EFCC.

When contacted on the telephone, the EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade, said he was not aware of the raid on Onnoghen’s farm.

