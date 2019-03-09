EFCC Seizes Bags of Cash Belonging to APC Governorship Candidate, Jime

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday said its personnel intercepted bags of cash belonging to the Benue State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Emmanuel Jime.

The anti-graft commission said the money was seized North Bank area of MaKurdi, the state capital, Saturday morning.

The EFCC said those in possession of cash violently resisted to arrest them and confronted its operatives, during the recovery process, with their vehicles smashed.

“A man was caught with large bags containing lots of money. While trying to arrest him, officers of the commission were attacked and vehicles vandalised. Information gathered confirms that the money belongs to Emmanuel Jimeh, the gubernatorial candidate of the APC in Benue State,” the EFCC said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

Jime is contesting against Governor Samuel Ortom in the ongoing governorship election, whose results are being expected across the nation.

