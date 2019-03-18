Electoral Process Forms Integrity of Politicians – Peter Obi

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 23, 2019 Presidential election, Peter Obi, has said that electoral process of a country forms the basis of integrity of any politician, adding no nation can grow with rigged elections.

He said that the process through which people come into office is far more important than what they do thereafter.

The former Governor of Anambra State said in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, that election rigging “is the root of corruption as it goes to impact negatively on the political and economic growth of the country.”

He alleged that the fraud that characterised this year’s election had greatly undermined the country’s democracy and its future, saying it had also significantly damaged the ongoing fight against corruption and tainted the integrity of those behind the rigging.

He added that Nigeria could not quantify the enormity of damage the electoral fraud had done to the psyche of the country.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

