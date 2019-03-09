Epistle To The Nigerian Youth On The 2019 General Elections; By John Abhuere



This epistle is to urge the Nigerian youth one more time to rise to the national call of electing their governors and members of the state house of assembly tomorrow being 9th march, 2019. This is a very crucial call to discharge one’s civic responsibility, as your Governor and members of the Houses are closer to you and their policies will affect you more directly than others.

You therefore cannot afford to avoid voting as we advice in previous epistles no matter the pains or frustration, as it is a responsibility we must carry out for a better tomorrow, Yours is to vote according to your conscience, vote for the person you think can give you the best. As usual avoid any act of violence, sale of vote and refuse to carry out any unlawful instruction, REJECT THUGGERY AND BRIBERY.

I like to thank you for your past efforts and to urge you not to be bothered about your candidate wins or losses or whether the process is clean enough and capable of producing a free, fair and credible result. For now your immediate task is to contribute your quota to having a free, fair and credible election in the country. While your role is to cast your vote according to your conscience and preference, we urge elites and the institution they control to stop the nation from further heart aches by learning to do things right in order to ensure a free, fair and credible elections or promote public confidence in the results.

Deaths, ballot snatching, rigging, thumb printings,delays in release of result as we saw during the presidential elections can only erode confidence in the electoral system in the Country and cast doubts on results.

However, this is not the concern of the youths but a serious problem for the elites to solve. Here the adult members of the society must teach and lead by good examples for the youths to emulate. I wish you a happy day and the nation a best of luck. Take my love and trust in you.

Dr. Abhuere wrote from Abuja

