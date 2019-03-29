Fintiri, PDP Candidate Wins Adamawa Governorship Election

Ahmadu Fintiri, a former acting governor of Adamawa State and governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic has secured 376,552 votes to defeat incumbent Governor Jibrilla Bindow of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 336,386 votes.

The vote margin between the PDP candidate and that of the APC is 40,166

The PDP candidate was declared the winner by the Returning Officer for the election at the early hours of Friday morning, bringing to a conclusion a dramatic collation process.

Earlier, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the governorship poll inconclusive.

According to the Returning Officer, Professor Andrew Haruna, the margin of the lead of 32,476 between the PDP and the APC candidates was less than the 40,988 votes that were cancelled.

He explained that he was constrained to return a winner by such a situation and therefore declared the election inconclusive

The election witnessed low turnout of voters but was adjudged by local observers as free, fair and peaceful.

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, is from Adamawa State.

