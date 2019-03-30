For Defiling Minor, Driver to Spend 30 Years Behind Bar

A commercial driver, Sunday Umeh, is to spend the next 30 years behind bar.

Justice Sybil Nwaka of the Ikeja Sexual Offence and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos, on Friday, sentenced the convict after finding him guilty for defiling a 10-year-old girl.

Nwaka, who did not give the convict an option of fine, said the sentence will serve as deterrent to others.

”I find the defendant guilty of the offence of defilement, he is sentenced to thirty years imprisonment.

”It is the desire of every well meaning Nigerian and Lagos State Government to make the state safe for the girl child.

“Sexual offenders have no place in the society, they must be put away for good,” she said.

The convict, who was earlier charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty to the charge

During the trial, the prosecution led by Mr B.T Boye alleged that the convict, 36, committed the offence on August 5, 2016 at 7.30 pm. at, Adeniji Adele Street, Lagos Island, Lagos.

According to Boye: “The convict defiled a 10-year-old girl who was sent on an errand by her grandmother to buy drugs for her.”

He said that the case was reported by the victim’s father at Adeniji Adele police station, Lagos Island in Lagos.

“The victim was given N200.00 to go buys drugs by her grandmother by the road side but on getting to the shop she discovered she had misplaced the money.

“The victim started crying which made the defendant asked her why she was crying.”

He said Umeh told her to stop crying and promised to give her N200,00.

He alleged that the convict told her to follow him upstairs to his house.

When they got upstairs, he said the convict dragged and pushed her to the floor, removed her underwear and sexually assaulted her.

The prosecution presented two witnesses in court to prove the allegation of rape.

The first witness was the Investigating Police officer Comfort Bawa, in her evidence, she told the court that the defendant hit the victim on the head.

The second witness was Dr Oyedeji Alagbe who interpreted the medical reports after a medical examination was carried out on the victim.

While giving his testimony, Alagbe confirmed that physical injuries was found on the genitals of the victim.

Umeh, a commercial driver in his testimony, however, denied the allegations.

The offence, the prosecution said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

Boye said that the sentence will serve as deterrent to other perpetrators and that Lagos State Government will continually fight sexual offenders until it has to come to the barest minimum.

“The state will continually fight until it becomes a safe society for the girl-child to live in,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

