Former House of Rep. Member, Others Arraigned in Imo over Electoral Offences

The police, on Tuesday, arraigned a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Gvernorship agent in Imo, a former House of Representatives member, Uche Onyeaguocha and three others in an Owerri Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged electoral misconduct.
Others arraigned with Onyeaguocha are Steve Asimobi, Paschal Onwukaike and Oliver Enwerenem.
The police charged the defendants with ten counts bordering on disorderly conduct during election, destruction of election materials, disrupting of election process and destruction of INEC result sheet.
Chief Magistrate R.O. Nworka, admitted the defendants to bail on self recognition, after considering a bail application moved by Onyeaguocha’s lead lawyer Loius Alozie (SAN).
Uche Onyeaguocha was arrested by security agents on Sunday after allegedly destroying Ideato South LGA result sheet at the INEC office. Onyeaguocha’s action however led to temporal suspension of announcement of governorship result by the returning officer, Prof. Francis Atunta, Vice Chancellor, Michael Opkara University of Agriculture.
Onyeaguocha, in an interview, said his action was to defend democracy and to liberate Imo people from perpetual bondage.

