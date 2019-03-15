Breaking News

Four more Suspects Arrested in Connection with Murder of ‘Sugar’

The police said on Thursday that four more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of House of Representatives member for Lagelu/Akinyele Federal Constituency, Temitope Olatoye, popularly known as ‘Sugar.’
According to the police, this brings the number of suspects in custody to five.
The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Frank Mba, confirmed the arrest of the suspects, noting that efforts to apprehend other accomplices were in top gear.
Mba, in response to our correspondent’s inquiries, listed those in custody as “Lafisoye Akinmoyede, 54; Alh. Rafiu Adebayo, 68; Taofeek Adebayo a.k.a Ejo, 39, Alh. Rasheed Oladele, 66 and Mutiu Oguntola, 28, who was apprehended on Thursday.”
The force had earlier arrested Akinmoyede who is the chief whip of Oyo State House of Assembly, in connection with the homicide which occurred during the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections last Saturday.
Mba explained that Oguntola sustained bullet injuries in the shoulder blade and groin while trying to evade arrest and was subsequently taken to an undisclosed hospital where he was being stabilised.
He said: “I can confirm that we are making steady progress in our investigation into the murder of Olatoye. We have five suspects in custody and the operation to arrest other suspects involved in the heinous crime is ongoing.
“The suspects are still in the custody of the Oyo State Police Command where they are helping the police to track down other accomplices.”
The Police spokesman added that the men may be transferred to Abuja next week.
Olatoye was shot on the head by gunmen and was rushed to the University College Hospital where he died at the Intensive Centre Unit while receiving treatment.

