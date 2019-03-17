Breaking News

Fresh Attack Leaves 10 Dead in Kaduna

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The unending violence in Kaduna State escalated once more on Friday as no fewer than 10 people have been reportedly killed in a fresh attack.
Charles Danladi, the Chairman Sanga Local Government Council, said the attack happened in Nandu village in the area.
The Chairman said that the attack occurred on Friday and 11 houses were burnt.
It comes as the state struggles to contain repeated attacks in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state in the last two months.
Dozens of civilians have been killed there in communal violence believed to be between the Adara people and their Fulani neighbours.
This week, the government imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in the area even as the attacks continued.
Danladi said normalcy has returned to the village affected by the latest round of violence, as the local council intensifies efforts at dousing tension to prevent reprisal.
He said youth in the area had been summoned and counselled against embarking on any act capable of escalating the situation.
A resident of the affected village, who pleaded anonymity said that the attack was suspected to have been launched by Fulani herders in retaliation for an attack on them by locals before the general election.
He said at least 11 cows and 28 sheep were killed during that attack.
Efforts to get police reaction was unsuccessful as the spokesperson of Kaduna State Police Command, Yakubu Sabo, did not respond to telephone calls.

Author: News Editor

8379 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Gbenga Daniel Dumps PDP, Quits Active Politics
by
No Death Recorded in Ibadan Building Collapse
by
27-year-old Man Dies in Early Morning Accident in Edo

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

March 2019
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Headlines »