Fresh Attack Leaves 10 Dead in Kaduna

The unending violence in Kaduna State escalated once more on Friday as no fewer than 10 people have been reportedly killed in a fresh attack.

Charles Danladi, the Chairman Sanga Local Government Council, said the attack happened in Nandu village in the area.

The Chairman said that the attack occurred on Friday and 11 houses were burnt.

It comes as the state struggles to contain repeated attacks in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state in the last two months.

Dozens of civilians have been killed there in communal violence believed to be between the Adara people and their Fulani neighbours.

This week, the government imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in the area even as the attacks continued.

Danladi said normalcy has returned to the village affected by the latest round of violence, as the local council intensifies efforts at dousing tension to prevent reprisal.

He said youth in the area had been summoned and counselled against embarking on any act capable of escalating the situation.

A resident of the affected village, who pleaded anonymity said that the attack was suspected to have been launched by Fulani herders in retaliation for an attack on them by locals before the general election.

He said at least 11 cows and 28 sheep were killed during that attack.

Efforts to get police reaction was unsuccessful as the spokesperson of Kaduna State Police Command, Yakubu Sabo, did not respond to telephone calls.

