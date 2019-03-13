Gunmen Massacre DPO, Pregnant Female Officer, 2 Others in Edo

Afuze, the administrative headquarters of Owan East Local Government of Edo state was thrown into panic on Tuesday night, when unknown gunmen attacked and killed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area.

The attack which occured at about 8:pm on Tuesday when many of the officers of the division had gone outside duty, took the station by surprise.

The attackers massacred the DPO and three other officers, including a pregnant female police sergeant, who were on duty.

They also attacked the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the local government, where they set ablaze electoral materials and a police Hilux van in the compound.

The officers killed in the attack are, Tosimani Ojo (the DPO of the station), Sergeant Justina Aghomon, Inspector Sado Isaac and Corporal, Glory David.

An eyewithness, Godwin Ikpekhia, said: “We only had gun shoot and nobody know what happen until this morning.

“The divisional police officer with three other officers who were on duty were killed on the spot inside the building.

“The hoodlums didn’t stop at that they went to the INEC office and were shooting sporadically in other to attack men who were on duty.

“Election materials and police van in INEC office were burnt down by the hoodlums.”

The Edo Commissioner of Police, Muhammed DanMallam, who visited the scene of the incident, said that investigation would commence immediately.

DanMallam vowed that those responsible for the attack will be brought to book.

“Urgent steps will be taken to curb the increasing cases of criminality in Owan axis of the state,” he said.

Attack on officers and men of the Nigeria Police has become a regular occurrence in Owan.

It would be recalled that on July 14 last year, four police officers were attacked at a check point in the area, killed and their remains set ablaze inside their patrol Hilux van.

Also, on January 23 this year, the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly candidate for Owan West, Mr. Ohio Ezomo, was kidnapped while his police orderly was killed on the spot.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

