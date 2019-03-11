Housewife Accused of Burning Husband Knows Fate May 30

An FCT High Court on Monday adjourned for juudgmeent in a case involving one, Amina Dauda, a housewife accused of killing her husband, Mohammed Matazu.

Matazu was a former reporter with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Kaduna.

Dauda, who was accused of burning her husband, will know her fate on May 30.

Dauda, 28, was arraigned before Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf, on May 22, 2013, on three counts bordering on culpable homicide, punishable with death.

Justice Baba-Yusuf fixed the date after adoption of written addresses by Mr. Abubakar Musa, prosecuting counsel and defendant counsel Mr. Charles Yoila.

Musa had urged the court to go ahead and convict the defendant, saying the five witnesses brought by the prosecution produced evidence that pointed at the defendant committing the offence.

“The act of fighting, which the defendant engaged in that led to the commission of the offence, was unlawful” he said.

Responding, Yoila urged the court to discharge the defendant of the allegation against her.

The prosecutor alleged that Dauda sprayed Matazu with petrol in their home at Gwarinpa, Abuja, on February 7, 2013.

On April 8, 2014 during trial, a prosecution witness, Usman Idoko, told the court that the late journalist was taken to three hospitals before he died from injuries sustained from the fire set to him by his wife.

Idoko said the deceased, also a legislative aide to Sen. Mohammed Ibrahim (PDP-Kaduna), was taken to the hospitals by neighbours, who were on the crime scene.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

