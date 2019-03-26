Breaking News

How We Rigged Election for PDP in Akwa Ibom North West – Confession of PDP Wards Officials

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

An investigation in broader perspectives launched across Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District reveals that Senator God’s will Akpabio was widely voted for by many card carrying members of the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

In a secret Vox Pop surveylance operation carried out by our team of investigative journalists across Abak, Etimekpo, Ika, Oruk Anam Ukanafun, Essien Udim, Ikot Ekpene and Obot Akara , a good number of PDP faithfuls confessed that even though they collected some financial inducement from Governor Emmanuel and PDP, but they voted for Senator Akpabio in the 23rd March Senatorial elections because of his remarkable developments and good empowerment programs across the senatorial district.

“We never in our human imagination comprehended that the man we never voted for as a candidate could muster half of the Senatorial votes. Because Ekpenyong is not known to helping people like Akpabio.

“Akpabio did not fail election in Annang land but in INEC office, they added.Their conscience will not allow them to sleep. This is because they have murdered sleep. Until they come out to tell the whole world what they did and apologise they will never know peace,” one of them said.

Author: News Editor

8446 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Man, Who Sold 6-year old Girl for Ritual in Anambra, Arrested
by
Wild Jubilation in Bauchi as INEC Declares Bala Muhammed Governor Elect
by
EFCC Arraigns Man for N6m Fraud

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

March 2019
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Headlines »