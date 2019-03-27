ICPC Arraigns Estate Agent Over Sales of Principal’s House for N20.5m

An Estate Agent, Raymond Ikhazuangbe, has been arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for allegedly selling a house kept in his care for N20.5m.

The commission, in a 5-count charge before Justice Hassan Babangida, of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Jabi, Abuja, accused Ikhazuangbe of dishonestly selling a property located in Gwarinpa, Abuja, belonging to Philip Imoukhuede and his wife, Christiana, to one Fatai Salawu, while claiming to be the rightful owner.

Ikhazuangbe, who was entrusted to look for tenants for the house by the owners turned around to sell the property by forging several documents including: Irrevocable Power of Attorney, To Whom It May Concern Letter of Authority, and Deed of Assignment, to convince the buyer, Salawu.

The offence is said to contravenes Section 311 and is punishable under Section 312 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532 Laws of the Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Raymond Ikhazuangbe, about the month of June 2012, in Abuja being entrusted with the property known as House No. 19 Ameh Oboni Street, Gwarinpa Housing Authority, Abuja, by the joint owners, Mr. Philip Olatunji Imoukhuede and Mrs. Christiana Imoukhuede and in the clear breach of the owners’ instructions to rent out the said house to tenants, dishoneslty disposed of and/or sold the aforesaid house to Engr. Fatai Salawu for the sum of N20.5 million and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311 and is punishable under Section 312 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532 Laws of the Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria.”

The accused pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.

His Counsel, Obiora Ilo, prayed the court to grant him bail in liberal terms arguing that he was a first-time offender and would not jeopardize investigations while on bail.

ICPC Lawyer, Dennis Idoko, who did not oppose the bail application, however prayed the court to make sure that the terms of bail were firm such that they would ensure that the defendant appears in court for his trial.

Justice Babangida, while ruling on the bail application, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N10 million with a surety in like sum. He said that the surety must be a civil servant in the employment of the federal government not lower than Grade Level 13 and must present evidence of his employment to the court.

