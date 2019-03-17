Igbinedion’s Daughter, Bosede, Agbonyinma File Petitions at Election Tribunal in Edo

Ehiozuwa Agbonyinma, candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Egir/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency has filed a petition before the Edo State Election Petitions Tribunal over the outcome of the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly election.

Agbonyinma, in his 142-page petition, urged the tribunal to declare him winner of the election, as against the declaration of candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Jude Ise-Idehen, as declared winer of the election by the INEC.

He alleged that his mandate “was stolen by some dubious characters in INEC in collaboration with of some PDP leaders and security men and women.”

Agbonyinma who insisted that he won the election, alleged that some INEC officials collaborated with some PDP leaders to perpetuate fraud by manipulating the electoral process.

He said: “I have always said the APC won the Presidential election for Mr. President and I won the election for Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Constituency which I contested for.

“I had valid ground to file this petition. Nobody can steal the mandate of the people that came out to vote for me and go free. Miracle happened during my time.

“For someone to call me thinking he is talking to PDP Chairman to redeem the balance after he has done everything fraudulently to derail the wheel of progress. I am happy that those who perpetrated this fraud have been arrested. They have confessed and the law will take its course.

“I won the election and we are reclaiming our mandate back. We will go through the the legal process to get our mandate. I am the winner and my mandate will be given back to me.”

In a related development, Barr. Omosede Igbinedion, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Ovia Federal Constituency, has asked the tribunal to declare her winner of the February 23 election.

Omosede said she won majority of lawful votes in the election, whereas, her opponent of the APC, Dennis Idahosa, was declared winner of the election and has since been issued with Certificate of Return.

She said she has several grounds to challenge the outcome of the election because she performed creditably well.

Omosede noted that the results were not a true reflection of the people of Ovia Constituency as there was no reasons for her to loose the election.

Her words: “There are several grounds which we intend to challenge the election. First thing is the candidate of the APC. There are so many things we know that tell us he was not worthy to contest the election.

“We want to contest the result which was not a reflection of Ovia Constituency. The people of Ovia came out to vote for the PDP. Where the discrepancies came from in Ovia South West were unfounded. I have several projects and there was not reason for us to to lose the election.

“This mandate will be recovered. I was deeply saddened when I saw elected National Assembly collecting their Certificate of Return and the person was sitting in the back seat. That is not supposed to be the position of Ovia Constituency.

“We are going to prove that he is not worthy to be at the House of Representatives. I am asking the tribunal to declare me the winner.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

