Imo Gov, Okorocha Asks Court to Compel INEC to Give Him C of R

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, Wednesday, approached an Abuja Federal High Court, asking it to grant an order compelling INEC to issue him with a certificate of return as the Senator- elect for Imo West Senatorial District.

Okorocha won in the February 23 Imo West senatorial election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

He was however not presented with a certificate of return by the electoral body as his name was not listed, among senators-elect who were presented with their certificates of return by INEC, last Thursday.

The returning officer, Prof Francis Ibeawuchi, for the election had claimed that Okorocha’s name was announced as the winner of senatorial district under duress.

Okorocha was declared the winner of the poll having scored 97,762 votes ahead of his closest rival, Mr Jones Onyereri of the Peoples Democratic Party, who had 68,117 votes.

However, both the PDP and the All Progressives Grand Alliance protested against the declaration of Okorocha as the winner of the election.

Prof. Ibeawuchi later claimed he was forced to declare Okorocha as the winner to save his life.

However, Okorocha determined to claim his mandate, approached the court in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/296/2019 and filed by his counsel, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN).

The suit seeks the order of the court compelling the INEC to issue him a certificate of return as the validly elected senator for Imo West Senatorial District.

INEC is the only respondent in the suit.

Okorocha contended that having declared him winner of the election, INEC has no power to withhold his certificate of return.

Justice Taiwo .O. Taiwo then adjourned to April 5 for the hearing of the originating motion and all pending applications.

