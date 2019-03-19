In Obedience to Court Order, INEC Goes Ahead with Supplementary Election in Bauchi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said Tuesday that it will continue with the scheduled supplementary elections in Bauchi state.

A Federal High Court in Abuja, Tuesday morning, restrained INEC from going ahead with collating and announcing the governorship result in the state, pending the determination of a substantive suit, which challenged INEC’s reseversal of supplementary election scheduled for March 23.

However, in obedience to the court, rather than collate and announce result from Tafawa Balewa Local Government, INEC noted that the poll slated for this Saturday will hold in areas not affected by the coueversrt ruling.

Disclosing this, the National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye said the Commission will proceed with supplementary elections on Saturday in relation to areas that are not affected by the Court Order.

Besides, Okoye said that INEC will work towards the expeditious resolution of the Collation process in Tafawa Balewa Local Government.

He said: “The Commission has complied with the Order of the Federal High Court Abuja. The Commission has suspended the Collation of the Governorship Election Result for Tafawa Balewa Local Government.

“The Commission will proceed and complete the Collation of the result of the State Assembly Election for Tafawa Balewa Local Government and make a return.

“The Commission will proceed with supplementary elections on Saturday in relation to areas that are not affected by the Court Order.

“The Commission has a history of obedience to court orders. The Commission will continue to comply with court orders and will take steps to vacate orders where it feels strongly that the Court that gave the order has no jurisdiction.

“The Commission will work towards the expeditious resolution of the collation process in Tafawa Balewa Local Government.”

