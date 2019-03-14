In Protest Against Gov. Ganduje Refusal to Concede Defeat, SSA on Beautification Resigns

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has been deserted by his Senior Special Assistant on Urban Beautification on the grounds of the Governor refusal to accept defeat in the last governorship election in the state.

Hashim Suleiman, who resigned his appointment on Wednesday, said he was not happy that Ganduje refused to concede defeat to the People’s Democratic Party’s candidate in the election, who according to him, won the election.

The electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the election inconclusive and fixed March 23 for a supplementary to decide the winner.

Suleiman tendered his letter of resignation to the Secretary to the State Government.

Suleiman in his resignation letter thanked the Governor for offering him the opportunity to serve while attributing his reason as the failure of Ganduje to concede defeat to Abba Kabir Yusuf of PDP.

He further stated that Abba won the election but it was declared inconclusive in controversial circumstances by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, Ganduje, as a transparent Khadimul-Islam (The Custodian of Islam) ought to have conceded defeat, so as to serve as a precedent to other Muslims, who serve Allah in truth and sincerity.

In his letter of resignation, dated, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, which he personally signed, he said: “I write to formally inform you of my voluntary resignation from the office of SSA, Beautification. I thank you for offering me the opportunity to serve under your administration as SSA.”

