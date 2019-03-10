INEC Suspends Election Activities in Rivers, Sets Investigation Committee

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Sunday that t has suspended the ongoing electoral process in River State.

The Commission made the announcement in a press statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

The commission said: “Based on reports from our officials in the field, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has determined that there has been widespread disruption of elections conducted on the 9th day of March, 2019 in Rivers State.

“These initial reports suggest that violence occurred in a substantial number of polling units and collation centers, staff have been take hostage and materials including result sheets have either been seized or destroyed by unauthorized persons.

“In addition, safety of our staff appears to be in jeopardy all over the state and the commission is concerned about the credibility of the process”

The commission said all electoral processes in the state has been suspended until further notice. A fact the being has been set up to look into the case and report back to the commission in 48 hours.

INEC said the violenc that characterized the election made it mpossiibl to contiinue with the exercise.

