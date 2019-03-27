Kidnapped DSP’s Body Recovered in Bush

The bullet ridden body of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Godwin Oshiogbuwe, who was reportedly abducted Wednesday has been recovered in the forest.

Oshiogbuwe was abducted on Wednesday by unknown gunmen at Ubiaja, Esan South East Local Government Area of the State.



Police sources had it that his body was found in a forest on Ubiaja-Ewohimi-Agbor road by a police tactical team who was in pursuit of the kidnappers.



It was gathered that the victim was killed by the kidnappers when they discovered that he was a policeman, through his police identification card and pictures in his mobile phone.



The late DSP Oshiogbuwe who hails from Auchi in Edo state, served in Abuja before his death.



The recovered body has since been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.



Edo Police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed that a search party discovered the body of the slain policeman at Emu-Oken bush.

The DSP and four other persons whose identities are yet unknown were reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen at Ubiaja.

A pastor who is yet to be named, but was also travelled along the same route, was allegedly shot.



The abducted victims were said to be travelling to Asaba when the vehicle they were traveling in was stopped by the gunmen who were on the road.



It was gathered that DSP and the other victims were taken into the bush.



Sources have it that the pastor is currently receiving treatment in an unnamed hospital.











