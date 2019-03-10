Breaking News

Lawmaker Elect Dies Celebrating Victory in Plateau

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Ezekial Afon, who was re-elected Saturday on the platform of the All Progressives Congress into the Plateau House of Assembly has reportedly died while celebrating his electoral success.
Afon, until his death, was the chief whip in the state Assembly.
He represented Pengana State Constituency in the state House of Assembly.
Afon died hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission confirmed his re-election.
The deceased hailed from Bassa Local Government Area of the state.
Sunday Afon, his brother, confirmed the development on Sunday.
“The deceased slumped in his house and died while celebrating his victory with family, friends and supporters on Sunday,” he said.
“He was confirmed dead at a hospital close to his house. He was 55 years old until his death,” he added.
Another family source said the lawmaker was deemed hale and hearty Sunday afternoon and was full of life while celebrating his election.

Author: News Editor

8328 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Saraki Congratulates Kwara Gov. Elect
by
PDP Candidate, Agbaje Congratulates Lagos Gov. Elect, Sanwo-Olu of APC
by
Two Killed, 47 Injured in Anambra

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

March 2019
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Headlines »