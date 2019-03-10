Lawmaker Elect Dies Celebrating Victory in Plateau

Ezekial Afon, who was re-elected Saturday on the platform of the All Progressives Congress into the Plateau House of Assembly has reportedly died while celebrating his electoral success.

Afon, until his death, was the chief whip in the state Assembly.

He represented Pengana State Constituency in the state House of Assembly.

Afon died hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission confirmed his re-election.

The deceased hailed from Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

Sunday Afon, his brother, confirmed the development on Sunday.

“The deceased slumped in his house and died while celebrating his victory with family, friends and supporters on Sunday,” he said.

“He was confirmed dead at a hospital close to his house. He was 55 years old until his death,” he added.

Another family source said the lawmaker was deemed hale and hearty Sunday afternoon and was full of life while celebrating his election.

