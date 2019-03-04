Mass Defectiion Hits Kaduna, Kwara PDP

Mass detection has hit the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna and Kwara States.

In Kaduna, six days away from the March 9 governorship election, a former governorship aspirant on the platform of the PDP, Mohammed Sani Sidi and his political associates and many other chieftains of the party across the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State have resigned their membership of the party.

The mass defection from the PDP was revealed by Alhaji Ahmed Maiyaki, a close associate of Sani Sidi.

Sidi conveyed his resignation in a letter sent to the Chairman of Unguwan Sarki Ward, Kaduna North local government Area.

He wrote: ”Since the party’s primaries held last year, characterized by manipulations, impunity, lack of internal democracy and intimidations of party delegates, the party’s leadership at the state or the candidate has failed to genuinely engage all aspirants towards consultation and genuine reconciliation, an important task that would have helped the party forge ahead.

”Even more worrisome is the mutual mistrust that exists between the party leadership, the gubernatorial candidate and some of its members and above all the failure to showcase any meaningful blueprint and capacity on how to govern the state when voted into power, ” said Sidi.

“It is based on these reasons and after due consultation with my political associates across the 23 local government areas, l decided to resign my membership of the party henceforth. And l thank you most sincerely for your support while in the party”.

Sani Sidi submitted alongside the letter, his membership card of the party to the ward leadership of the PDP.

According to Maiyaki, other prominent politicians and the associates of Sani Sidi from across the state who have resigned their membership of the party include Peter Adada, former Deputy Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rabiu Bako, former Council Chairman of Kaduna LGA and Commissioner of Information,

In Kwara, over 2000 PDP members defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection was the second of such major exodus from the party in one week after the defeat it suffered in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The mass defections took place in Taiwo area of Ilorin, the state capital and was led by a former member of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Bamidele Aluko.

Before his defection, Aluko was a staunch foot soldier of Senator Bukola Saraki.

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Saturday vowed that the PDP would bounce during the March 9th governorship and state House of Assembly election in the state.

Aluko, leader of the decampees, was Chairman of the Kwara United Football Club and the PDP leader in Badari Ward of Ilorin West, the most populated local government area of Kwara State.

Other top defectors included Alhaji Alao Abdulyekeen, another PDP top gun from Baboko area of Ilorin, and Akeem Dare youth leader from Balogun Fulani ward 1.

Also on Sunday in Ilorin, over 500 PDP members from Asa local government area joined the APC.

Leaders of the defectors said the outcome of the National Assembly elections was the clearest manifestation yet “that Kwarans have decided to reject and retire Senator Bukola Saraki for reasons of bad governance, oppression and non-inclusive leadership.”

“Our people are tired. Salaries don’t get paid in the true sense of the word and the infrastructure on the ground is not commensurate with the resources the state has received over the years. Worst still, people are tired of leaders who see everything from their own comfort zone,” Aluko said at a reception held for them by the APC as represented by Barrister Kunle Suleiman and Hon. Olawoyin Magaji.

“People are tired of the status quo. People are angry and fed up with dictatorial leadership and the result is what you just said.”

The mass defection came a few days after over 500 PDP members from Osin Wara Osin Egbejila ward and others declared allegiance to the APC in Surulere area of the state capital, describing the party’s governorship candidate AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as the “Moses of our time who is changing the political history of the state.”

Also, the governorship candidate of the ANRP in Kwara State, Dr AbdulMumeen Yinka Ajia, has declared his support for APC’s AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, saying the latter largely represents his dream about the state.

Ajia, a leading candidate with appreciable following among the youth, said in a statement at the weekend in Ilorin that AbdulRazaq’s victory will turn the page for the political history of Kwara.

Ajia also announced his immediate resignation from the ANRP and movement to the APC “because the situation in Kwara is really not about party but our struggle against retrogressive leadership as a people.”

He called on his supporters to deliver their bloc votes for the APC candidate

“I have also gone through his manifesto and I am assured that the progressive, people-centred Kwara that I envisioned can be kick-started under his leadership,” Ajia added.

