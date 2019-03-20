Media Practitioners Critical to Buhari’s Next Level Agenda – Edo Govt

The Edo State government has said that media practitioners have critical roles to play, if the next level agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration would be actualized.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, said this on Tuesday, when he played host to the executives of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State chapter, led by Mrs. Nefishetu Yakubu.

He noted that media practitioners had been in the forefront in the propagation of federal, state and local governments’ lofty policies and programmes.

According to him; “You are the fourth estate of the realm empowered by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to help governments in the realization of myriads of its programmes and policies.

“Your profession has been for the good and wellness of the society and I will urge you to continue in that spirit so that at the end of the day the chapel and NUJ the main body we all work in unison with the government of the day especially in propagating the lofty policies and programmes of this government.

“When there are contradictions, misconceptions or things to be corrected, you can come to us so that those things are put rights for the benefit of the government and the people,” he said.

The Commissioner who noted that journalists have fought institutions before through handwork, struggle and perseverance, however called on members of the chapel to join the state government in the delivering of dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

While commending the media for its roles in promoting good governance trough objective and balanced reportage of government activities, he however promised to present the request made by the group to the appropriate authority for consideration.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Nefishetu Yakubu, appealed to the Commissioner to remind the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki to redeem his earlier promises he made to the Chapel.

Some of the promises include donation of bus, equipping of the Chapel’s office complex with modern Information Communication technology (ICT) facilities and assist members with working tools.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

