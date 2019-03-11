MNJF Kills 40 Boko Haram Insurgents

The Multi-National Joint Task Force, comprising troops from Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon, killed no fewer than 40 Boko Haram terrorists and recovered six gun trucks when the insurgents attacked a military base in Gueskerou, which is between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

It was gathered that the troops, who were on Operation Yancin Tafki, had a 10-day onslaught on Boko Haram fighters and sent the terrorists fleeing towards Gashigar in the Nigerian territory.

The Chief Military Public Information Officer of the MNJTF, Col. Timothy Antigha, who confirmed the attack, said the troops confronted the Boko Haram terrorists around Abadam in the Mallam Fatori area and recovered 20 AK-47 rifles.

He added that the military would intensify raids on the insurgents, who were still in some places in the Lake Chad Basin area.

Antigha said: “In continuation of Operation Yancin Tafki, which was launched last month, troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force, comprising air and land components from Chad, Cameroon, Niger Republic and Nigeria, dealt a devastating blow on the Boko Haram terrorists.

“On Saturday night, the terrorists operating along Kamadougou River between Niger and Nigeria, attacked troops’ location in Gueskerou.

“However, troops fiercely defended their location and killed 40 terrorists, destroyed six gun trucks and captured some ammunition.

“The task force is determined to intensify subsidiary operations such as raids, ambushes and fighting patrols, among others, until the last stronghold of Boko Haram in the Lake Chad Basin is neutralised.”

