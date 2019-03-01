My Second’ll beTough , Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that his second term in office will be tough.

President Buhari who was reelected as Nigeria’s president in the just concluded presidential and parliamentary election in the country said that Nigerians are very forgetful, especially with the fact that he spoke about his governments cardinal agenda to them during campaigns. President Buhari made the statement when members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) paid him a congratulatory visit today.

Among those present at the meeting were the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno and over 20 ministers.

According to him, “My last lap of four years, I think is going to be tough. People are very forgetful and that’s why during the campaign, I spoke about our cardinal agenda.”

Recall that President Buhari was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Wednesday after he polled 15,191,847 to thrash his major challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who polled 11,262,978 votes.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

