No Agreement with APC to Make Me Senate President – Akpabio

Former Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, has said he didn’t enter any agreement with the All Progressives Congress (APC) regarding Senate presidency.

He said he was not aware that there is such plan by the APC to make him the next Senate president

He said his party will be the one to decide who becomes the Senate President and not him

He however reinstated that he won the Akwa North West Senatorial District clear and clean.

He alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in collaboration with the state government robbed him of victory in the national Assembly election of March 3.

INEC had declared Chris Ekpeyong as winner for polling 118,215 votes ahead of Akpabio who secured 83,158 votes in the Akwa Ibom north-west senatorial district election.

Akpabio said: “I have no intention being senate president and I have never have.

“All I want is for my seat to be given to me by INEC.

“Those jubiliating now, on the 9th of March will be shocked. APC would win in Akwa Ibom despite defeat in National Assembly election.

“Those reports flying about that I bargained for Senate President with APC is a lie.

“I joined APC to bring my peoples from the South-South to the centre and bring victory for President Muhammadu Buhari,” Akpabio said.

