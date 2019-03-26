Breaking News

No C of R for APC Elected Candidates in Zamfsra

by News Editor
Candidates elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Zamfara State are to wait a little bit longer for their certificate of return, that if they are to get at all.

This is as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Tuesday that it has halted its earlier decision to present certificates of return to Muktar Idris, Governor-elect as well as State Assembly members-elect.

The exercise which would have taken place Wednesday was suspended following a judgment of the appellate court regarding the sponsoring of candidates by the APC in the state.

According to the commission, it has now been served with a copy of the court judgment.

“INEC has been served with the judgment of the Court of Appeal Sokoto concerning the sponsoring of candidates by the APC in Zamfara and is studying same. Consequently, the presentation of Certificates of Return for the Zamfara Governorship and State House of Assembly scheduled for Wednesday 27th March 2019 has been suspended”, the Commission said in a statement on its Facebook page, Tuesday.

