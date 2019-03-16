No Death Recorded in Ibadan Building Collapse

No life was lost in the building that collapsed at the Shogoye area of Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday.

Oyo State Government said in a statement signed by Toye Arulogoun, the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, on Saturday that no death was recorded.

A three-storey building, which is still under construction, collapsed on Friday evening at the Shogoye area of the city, trapping scores of workers at the site.

The statement said that the multi-agency rescue operation team, set up by Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, was able to achieve the evacuation of all victims from the collapsed building.

It noted that the injured, who are in stable condition, had been taken to the hospital, while no death was recorded.

“Upon hearing the news of the incident, the governor set up a multi-agency rescue team which promptly swung into action, mobilising equipment, materials and personnel.

“The team was able to rescue the two victims trapped in the rubble of the collapsed building, as three were initially rescued manually.

“No fatality was recorded in the rescue operation which ended at 3.45 a.m., today,” it said.

The statement said that investigation into the incident would be carried out by the relevant agencies.

It admonished building construction practitioners to desist from cutting corners and using cheap materials.

The statement warned that the government will punish those who refused to adhere to approved building plans.

Meanwhile, Governor Ajimobi has sympathised with victims of the building collapse.

He ordered free treatment for the injured at government hospitals.

Mr Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the Governor, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

The Governor directed that the victims should be moved to the state hospitals and should be given immediate and free medical attention.

Ajimobi expressed sadness over the incident, which he described as avoidable.

He expressed gratitude to God that no life was lost in the incident.

“I’m greatly saddened by the collapse of the uncompleted building in which some people were initially trapped. This is very unfortunate and disheartening.

“I have directed the relevant agencies to ensure that all the victims are transferred to government hospitals and given immediate medical attention at no cost to them,” he said.

The Governor commended the rescue team for their prompt intervention which led to the evacuation of the victims without recording any fatality.

He said that thorough investigation would be carried out by the government to determine the immediate and remote cause of the collapse.

Ajimobi said that anybody found culpable from the investigation would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Delegation of the state government led by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Azeez Adeduntan, also visited a victim at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

