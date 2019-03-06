Oshiomhole’s Son Attacked by unknown Gunmmen

Cyril, the eldest son of the All Progressive Congress (APC) National chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, was attacked on Tuesday by unknown gunmen.

He was allegedly attacked by gunmen on Tuesday night in Abuja.

The victim who was ambushed by the gunmen had his car snatched while the hoodlums took him along as one of the gunmen took over the wheel of the car.

It was revealed that the hoodlums however ran into a military check point in Abuja following which they attempted to make a U-turn. A situation which made the military men to suspect their action.

Upon noticing that they were beeen chased by the security personnel, the gunmen quickly abandoned their victim and escape.

The matter has since been reported at the police station. The police is to ascertain if they are kidnappers or armed robbers.

As at press time, Cyril is safe and calm as he did not sustain any injury from the attack.

The chief press secretary to APC National chairman, Simeon Egbebulem said the police has since commenced a full scale investigation into the incident.

