Oyo House of Assembly Chief Whip Arrested in Connection with Murder of ‘Sugar’

The Oyo State Police Command confirmed on Wednesday that it has made a break through in the killing of Hon. Temitope Olatoye a.k.a. Sugar, who was shot dead during last Saturday’s poll in the state.

This is as it said that operatives of the command have arrested the Chief Whip, Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Wasiu Olafisoye Akinmoyede in connection with the killing.

The arrest of Hon. Akinmoyede has brought the number of suspects so far soarrested over the murder to two since last Saturday.

The Acting Inspector General of Police had after the killing of the federal lawmaker gave a marching order to the police command to ensure that they fish out the killers of the lawmaker.

Hon. Olatoye was representing Lagelu/Akinyele federal constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly before his untimely death.

The suspect, Honourable Akinmoyede, representing Lagelu state constituency, was alleged to have had a hand in the killing of Honourable Olatoye during the governorship election.

The security agency, it was gathered had written a letter to the state House of Assembly that Honourable Akinmoyede is currently under investigation.

It was learned that the two politicians have been at loggerheads in Lagelu local government area of the state over the years.

Olatoye represented the constituency in the House of Assembly during 2011-2015 under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before moving ahead to represent Lagelu/Akinyele federal constituency in the House of Representatives and contested for the party’s senatorial ticket but lost to the former Senate leader, Teslim Folarin while Honourable Akinmoyede, who currently represents the same constituency in the state House of Assembly had been chairman of the same local government council before.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olugbenga Fadeyi, a Superintendent of Police (SP) when contacted said he was not aware of the development.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Olagunju Ojo when contacted on the development confirmed that the House was notified through a letter that Honourable Akinmoyede is under investigation.

Ojo said: “I am not aware that he has been taken to Abuja. I am only aware that he is under investigations but I am not whether he has been taken to Abuja or not.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

