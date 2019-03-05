PDP, Atiku Want Appeal Court to Compel INEC to Allow Them Access to Electoral Materials

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23, presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, and his party Tuesday kick-started their petition challenging the conduct and outcome of the election which an exparte motion filed at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

The motion is praying for an order compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow them inspect the register and other vital documents used in the conduct of the election.

In the exparte motion dated March 4 and filed March 5, Atiku and the PDP applied that the appellate court serving as the presidential election petition tribunal to compel the electoral body to allow their agents to scan and make photocopies of vital documents used in the last presidential election for the purpose of maintaining their petition against the election.

The exparte application filed by a legal luminary, Chief Chris Uche SAN, has INEC, President Muhamadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as respondents.

Specifically, the exparte motion indicated that the order requested against INEC is for the purpose of filing and maintaining election petition before the tribunal.

The exparte motion according to our findings is supported with a 12 paragraph affidavit deposed to by one Colonel Austin Akobundu (Rtd.), Director of Contact and Mobilization for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council.

Meanwhile, no date has yet been fixed for hearing of the motion.

When our Correspondent visited the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division serving as the presidential election petition tribunal, a functional registry and Secretariat have been opened for the purpose of receiving Petitions from aggrieved presidential candidates against the last presidential election.

Atiku and PDP who scored over 11m votes to come second in the February 23 presidential election as against the over 15m votes declared by INEC for Buhari and APC have indicated their desire to challenge the conduct and outcome of the election at the tribunal on the grounds that the poll was heavily manipulated and rigged for the declared winners.

Specifically, the grouse of Atiku and PDP was that the result collated by them from polling units across the country were quite different from those recorded for the declared winners.

