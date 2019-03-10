PDP Candidate, Agbaje Congratulates Lagos Gov. Elect, Sanwo-Olu of APC

The governorship candidate of the Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jimi Agbaje, has conceded defeat and congratulated Governor-elect Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He called the APC flag bearer at 7.07pm, wishing him well as winner.

An excited Sanwo-Olu, who is at the party office on Acme Road, Ogba, Ikeja to give his acceptance speech, thanked him for the kind gesture.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer for Lagos, Prof. Temitope Ogunmodede declared Sanwo-Olu winner after the ruling APC party scored a total of 739, 445 votes to beat main opposition candidate, Agbaje, who scored 206,141 votes.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

