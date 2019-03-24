Police Arrest Pastor for Impregnating, Procuring Abortion for Teenagers

A Benin-based pastor, Ekene Samuel, who allegedly known for charming his victims with voodoo, has been apprehended by Edo police operatives.

He was arrested for allegedly impregnating a 17-year-old girl, Miracle Nwabueze, after using voodoo on her.

The 38-year-old pastor who was paraded with one of his church members, said to be his collaborator​, Mrs. Happy Johnson, was also accused of procuring illegal abortion on the victim.

They were among scores of suspects paraded by the Edo state police commissioner, DanMallam Muhammed, for their allegedly involvement in various crimes in the state.

According to the Commissioner, the Command received a complaint from one Henry Aikhuamen that one Miracle Nwabueze, 17yrs old was missing. Operatives of Special Anti Robbery Squad through a Hi-Tech intelligence located Miss Miracle Nwabueze on a sick bed at Graceville Medical Centre, Ewa Road, Benin.

“On enquiry, the Doctor informed the police that one Deaconess Happy Johnson brought her for treatment. She was arrested and confessed that one Pastor Ekene Samuel asked her to assist him to take Miracle to the Hospital for abortion.

“The victim confessed that she was impregnated by Pastor Samuel, who charmed and had sex with her five times in December, 2018. Pastor Samuel was arrested and charms were recovered from him in his house,” he said.

Speaking with journalists, the Pastor confessed having extra marital affair with the victim, but denied using voodoo on the victim or any other members of his church.

He said he quit the relationship in August last year due to her behaviour.

He also said only three of the items recovered at his church, a Bible tied round with a key in it, black soap and another black substance were his own.

He said: “But January this year, she said she was pregnant and I sent one of my members​ to take her to the hospital when she complained of pains, not knowing that she was already talking drugs to terminate the pregnancy.

“When they got to the hospital, they discovered that she had raptured appendicitis. The doctor referred us to another hospital where the operation was done sucessfully and they charged N380,000 and I am still paying​ the bill now.”

He explained further that few days after the operation, his wife went to give her some items and she was arrested by the police because someone had complained about the matter.

“When she was arrested, I went to the station and I was arrested because she knows nothing about it. After my arrest the police went to my church and packed items given to me by those I prayed for as the charm I am using in church.

“I don’t go to native doctors, these items were returned by the people I prayed for and they got deliverance through my prayers. Nobody is above mistake and temptation can come at anytime.”

On her part, Mrs. Happy Johnson, said she was not aware that the lady was pregnant and that she was carrying out abortion.

She said she was preparing for church when the pastor called her to take the girl to the hospital that she was not well.

“When we get to the hospital, they said they carried out ultrasound, when I asked her what was the problem, she said it is appendicitis. They then referred us to another hoapital for the operation.

“I signed for her when they want to do the operation but I did not know it was about abortion. I was arrested with the pastor’s wife when she came to give clothes to the lady at the hospital. I was arrested for signing the paper and carrying her to the hospital. I only got to know at the police statation that it was an abortion,” she said.

