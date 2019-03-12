Police Arrest Suspect in Connection with Killing of Sugar

Oyo State Police Command has said a suspect has been arresed in connection with the killing of a member representing Akinyele/Lagelu in the House of Representatives, Temitope Olatoye Sugar.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone eleven, Leye Oyebade and the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Shina Olukolu disclosed this on Monday.

They told journalists that Olatoye’s killing was not in connection with the Saturday’s gubernatorial and State House of Assembly election.

They said 18 persons where arrested in connection with various criminal activities.

Six guns, nine live cartridges, axe and knives where recovered from the suspects, they disclosed.

The police did not reveal the identity of the suspect.

They said that the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) had been carrying out investigations on the matter.

Oyebade said, “We have got a suspect but we can’t reveal all the details. I was at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan with the Oyo State Commissioner of Police on Saturday. The Chief Medical Director of the UCH was also with us.

“From that point, we picked up the investigation. I want to assure members of the public that the IGP’s mandate is that no stone should be left unturned in unravelling the cause of the incident.

“But the incident is not directly connected with the elections, going by the venue of the incident and the information we gathered of what happened prior to the incident.”

Olukolu said that he got the information about the attack from the Divisional Police Officer at Iyana Offa while monitoring the governorship and state House of Assembly elections on Saturday.

“I learnt that Sugar was ambushed and, in the process, sustained gunshot injuries in the head. He was immediately evacuated to the UCH for medical attention, but, unfortunately, he died at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital while receiving treatment.”

He added that the area where the incident occurred was cordoned, while he directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) to lead the team of investigators.

