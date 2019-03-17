Police Nab Killers of 4 Police Personnel in Edo

The Police in Edo State have made a break through in the arrest of suspected killers of four police operatives in Afuze Divisional Police Headquarters a week ago.

In a statement on Sunday in Benin, the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said their arrest followed intensive intelligence gathering and dedication on the part of police operatives.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, had given a marching order to the State Police Command to fish out the killers.

The statement said following the massacre of the police operatives Obaseki gave a dbeective that the killers should be apprehended immediately.

The statement disclosed that the police will parade the hoodlums before journalists on Monday.

According to the statement, a proper briefing of the operation that led to the arrest of the suspected killers will be given during the parade.

Osagie said that the Obaseki-led administration is committed to protecting lives and property in the state and would never allow criminals have a free reign in the state.

“It is a bit of closure that the police has apprehended some of those suspected to have attacked the police station. Though we hear a good number of the suspects have been apprehended, we hope to get more information when the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Danmallam briefs the press tomorrow.

“The state government is committed to the security of Edo people and residents in the state. The incident in Afuze is condemnable and we commiserate with the affected families. We also hope that the speed at which the suspected culprits were arrested will bring some closure to the families, even as we await the full briefing from the police commissioner.”

Recalled that a gang of criminals had attacked the Afuze Divisional Police Headquarters, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo, where they massacred four policemen, including the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), a pregnant police sergeant and two other officers on duty.

